KBC Group NV Acquires 558,386 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,463,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,386 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.1% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. KBC Group NV owned 0.11% of Medtronic worth $131,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,491,000 after buying an additional 567,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $932,829,000 after purchasing an additional 520,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $98.94. 4,403,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,662,869. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $106.58. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.