KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,325 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $36,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,049. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.00. The stock has a market cap of $134.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

