KBC Group NV Has $70.71 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,411,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,527 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $70,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.16. 5,690,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,856,224. The company has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

