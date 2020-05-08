KBC Group NV Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,245 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 22,913 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $28,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after buying an additional 156,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after buying an additional 2,874,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after buying an additional 348,403 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $436.53. 5,641,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,474,450. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.58 and a 200-day moving average of $342.95. The stock has a market cap of $191.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.89.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.