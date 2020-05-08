KBC Group NV Purchases 154,587 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 304.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,587 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Stryker worth $34,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.19. 2,222,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,302. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.34 and a 200-day moving average of $197.08.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Raymond James lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

