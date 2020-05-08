KBC Group NV Sells 160,315 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 160,315 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $43,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $156.22. 2,411,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,300. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.