KBC Group NV Sells 7,813 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $79,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 45,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $6.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,460,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.74. The company has a market capitalization of $146.74 billion, a PE ratio of 849.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total transaction of $934,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,698,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,749 shares of company stock valued at $62,646,589. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

