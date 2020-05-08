Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 126.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KELTF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 104,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,239. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

