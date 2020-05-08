Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) PT Raised to $2.25

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2.05 to $2.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 154.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KELTF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:KELTF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 104,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,239. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

