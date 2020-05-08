Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.33.

Shares of TSE KEL traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,243,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,589. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.67 and a 1-year high of C$5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.56 million and a P/E ratio of 34.44.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$97.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$115.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

