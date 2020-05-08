Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$1.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KEL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.33.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.24. 3,243,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $283.56 million and a P/E ratio of 34.44. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.67 and a 1-year high of C$5.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.09.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$97.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

