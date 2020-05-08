Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Lowered to C$20.50 at Scotiabank

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.94.

TSE:KMP.UN traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.38. 406,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,499. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$13.90 and a 12-month high of C$23.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

