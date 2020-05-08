Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Increased to C$200.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$150.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$130.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinaxis to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$158.67.

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded up C$4.04 on Friday, reaching C$171.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,831. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 197.38. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$70.81 and a 52-week high of C$172.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$114.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$106.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

