KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Up 5.8% After Strong Earnings

Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $26.12 and last traded at $26.03, approximately 3,542,686 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,329,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities lowered KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

