Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.35. Koppers posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 60.30%.

KOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Koppers by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Koppers by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KOP traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 247,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $260.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.90. Koppers has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit