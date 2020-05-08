Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.35. Koppers posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 60.30%.

KOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Koppers by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Koppers by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KOP traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 247,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $260.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.90. Koppers has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

