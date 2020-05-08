KuboCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (KUBO)

KuboCoin (CURRENCY:KUBO) traded 345% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, KuboCoin has traded 366.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KuboCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. KuboCoin has a total market capitalization of $904,232.98 and $1.00 worth of KuboCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KuboCoin Profile

KuboCoin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. KuboCoin’s total supply is 90,708,749,553 tokens. The official message board for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org/medium . The official website for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org . KuboCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KuboCoin

KuboCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuboCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuboCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuboCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

