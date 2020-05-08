L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.15-11.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.3-18.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.98 billion.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $182.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.40 and a 200-day moving average of $200.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Cfra lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.59.

In other L3Harris news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

