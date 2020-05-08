L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of L3Harris worth $199,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in L3Harris by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus upped their target price on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.59.

LHX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.49. 1,370,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,573. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.40 and a 200 day moving average of $200.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.