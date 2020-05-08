Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America comprises 4.5% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,682,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2,243.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after buying an additional 201,905 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 36.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 635,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after buying an additional 171,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.26. 664,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.95. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.38.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,711.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

