Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5-12.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.68 billion.Leidos also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LDOS. Cfra lowered Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Leidos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.38.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $100.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.90. Leidos has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

