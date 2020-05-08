Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.4% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $378.40. 1,130,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,274. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.52 and a 200 day moving average of $387.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

