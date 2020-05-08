Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 190,045 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,045 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $160,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.40. 8,374,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,640,482. The stock has a market cap of $195.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

