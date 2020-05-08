Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.08% of Broadcom worth $73,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 195,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,703,000 after buying an additional 46,516 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $2,208,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 104,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.51 and its 200-day moving average is $288.83. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

