Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $56.05 Million Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.15% of AON worth $56,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in AON by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AON by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.80.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AON traded up $4.93 on Friday, hitting $189.76. The stock had a trading volume of 854,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.34 and a 200-day moving average of $198.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

