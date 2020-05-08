Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $73,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,532,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $546,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total transaction of $25,474,777.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,706,287.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,904 shares of company stock worth $42,155,187 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.63. 1,081,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,284. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

