Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 248.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,665 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $47,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,767,000 after buying an additional 419,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,138,000 after acquiring an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $684,423,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,743,000 after purchasing an additional 86,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,139 shares of company stock worth $10,479,704. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $515.28. 604,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,081. The business’s 50 day moving average is $460.44 and its 200-day moving average is $481.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.44. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $546.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.75.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

