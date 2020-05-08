Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 136,058 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 451.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,185 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 136,058 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $62,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after buying an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,481,284,000 after buying an additional 2,874,435 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after acquiring an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $435.55. 5,043,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,797,147. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $449.52. The stock has a market cap of $192.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.89.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

