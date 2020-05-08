Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 23,479 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $62,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $821,638,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17,004.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,524,000 after buying an additional 1,346,783 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,457,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,003,000 after acquiring an additional 682,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,519,597,000 after acquiring an additional 458,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,918,000 after acquiring an additional 443,415 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $201.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $766,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,036,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,298 shares of company stock valued at $17,338,459 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $217.84. 625,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,971. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $154.52 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

