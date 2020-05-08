Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 626,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $45,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.00. 5,573,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,689. The company has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

