Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 212,116 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.92% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $52,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $41,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,357,000 after purchasing an additional 284,975 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $22,223,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,872,000 after acquiring an additional 131,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,344,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,804,000 after acquiring an additional 103,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.82. 728,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $140.36.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 51.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

