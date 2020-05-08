Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 230,596 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 230,596 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $77,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,129 shares of company stock worth $3,143,044. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Incyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

INCY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.92. 1,191,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,966. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.