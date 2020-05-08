Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 2,924 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $44,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.12.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $4.94 on Friday, reaching $131.27. 5,268,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,185. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

