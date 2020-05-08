Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 30,536 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,536 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $71,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Shares of HON traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.91. 2,739,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,298. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

