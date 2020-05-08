Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 42,981 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,981 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.07% of Paypal worth $79,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Paypal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,500,000 after buying an additional 2,775,699 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after buying an additional 2,666,505 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,974,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America raised their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

PYPL traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,141,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,827,432. The stock has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.63. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

