M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.01%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

NYSE:MDC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.96. 10,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,945. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $364,628.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $4,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,119,715 shares in the company, valued at $183,862,880.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,052 shares of company stock worth $5,254,109. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

