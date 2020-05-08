Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $665.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.07 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS.

MNK stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. 2,856,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,537,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Mallinckrodt has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $266.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 3.57.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MNK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Mallinckrodt in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.