MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Shares Up 6%

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $13.84, 1,786,468 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,401,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in MEDNAX by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

