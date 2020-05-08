Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Trading 7.1% Higher

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.95, 4,697,333 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 233% from the average session volume of 1,412,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Menlo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Menlo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

