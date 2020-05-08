Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 141.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,388,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,640,482. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

