Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given a C$24.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has been assigned a C$24.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.50.

Shares of TSE:MI.UN traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$20.20. The company had a trading volume of 95,027 shares. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.34. The stock has a market cap of $730.21 million and a P/E ratio of 36.73. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$15.58 and a 52-week high of C$28.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.79.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Analyst Recommendations for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit