Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given a C$24.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has been assigned a C$24.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.50.

Shares of TSE:MI.UN traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$20.20. The company had a trading volume of 95,027 shares. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.34. The stock has a market cap of $730.21 million and a P/E ratio of 36.73. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$15.58 and a 52-week high of C$28.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.79.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

