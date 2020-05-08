Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MI.UN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.50.

MI.UN traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$20.20. 95,027 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.21 million and a PE ratio of 36.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.79. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.58 and a 52 week high of C$28.31.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Analyst Recommendations for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)

