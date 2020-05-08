Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at CIBC

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MI.UN. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

TSE MI.UN traded up C$0.11 on Friday, reaching C$20.20. The company had a trading volume of 95,027 shares. The firm has a market cap of $730.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$15.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

