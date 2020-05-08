Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at CIBC

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MI.UN. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

TSE MI.UN traded up C$0.11 on Friday, reaching C$20.20. The company had a trading volume of 95,027 shares. The firm has a market cap of $730.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$15.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?

Analyst Recommendations for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit