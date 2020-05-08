Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 97,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 41.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,894 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 162.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 157,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 289,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.90. 5,839,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,822,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

