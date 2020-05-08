Morgan Stanley Increases KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $27.00

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.28% from the company’s previous close.

KKR has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.66. 3,871,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -663.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, CFO Robert H. Lewin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.