MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Trading Up 7.2%

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)’s share price was up 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.59, approximately 2,574,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 1,209,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $376.36 million, a P/E ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). MRC Global had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Elton Ray Bond acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,604.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhys J. Best acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,568.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $735,359. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,660,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 30.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,104,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after buying an additional 955,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,539,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after acquiring an additional 822,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 665,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 340,871 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

