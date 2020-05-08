National Bank Financial Lowers Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$48.00

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$81.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$81.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. alerts:

Shares of IAG traded down C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 515,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,249. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 12-month low of C$30.38 and a 12-month high of C$76.23.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 6.7000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.