National Bank Financial Lowers Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$11.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IPL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.86.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock traded up C$0.43 on Friday, hitting C$11.02. 1,919,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,732. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$25.42. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$607.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

