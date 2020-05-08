National Bank Financial Lowers North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$15.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded up C$0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.66. 154,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,269. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.55.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$189.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,650.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,650.40. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert bought 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.65 per share, with a total value of C$60,016.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 156,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,352,445.08. Insiders have bought a total of 114,940 shares of company stock valued at $766,127 in the last ninety days.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.