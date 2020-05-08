National Bank Financial Raises Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$46.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$44.50 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STN. TD Securities cut their price target on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Stantec from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price target on Stantec and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.09.

Shares of TSE STN traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$42.00. 257,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,210. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$26.67 and a 1-year high of C$42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.94.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$905.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

