National Bank Financial Trims Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Target Price to C$35.00

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.50 to C$35.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. AltaCorp Capital upped their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.60.

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group stock traded down C$0.41 on Friday, reaching C$21.51. 948,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,125. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$15.47 and a 1-year high of C$34.36. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.27.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.2000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

